JUST IN
Passengers from China, 5 other nations to carry Covid report from next week
Delhi govt implemented 77 projects of education, health in 5 years: Sisodia
Finance dept creating roadblocks in bringing pro-people welfare projects
K'taka to ask Centre to restore home for thousands of displaced families
Court imposes Rs 3 cr fine on ex-official in disproportionate assets case
Gehlot approves Rs 31.50 cr to set up open gyms, fitness centres in state
Mumbai: Fake currency notes of Rs 80 lakh face value seized, farmer held
Bengal to write to Centre for more Covid vaccines, testing kits: Official
Three arrested with Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh in Uttarakhand: Police
Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» Coronavirus Â» News
Delhi govt implemented 77 projects of education, health in 5 years: Sisodia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RT-PCR report of passengers from China, 4 other nations must: Official

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to visit the Delhi airport on Thursday to take stock of the situation

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Containment Zone

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
India has started conducting a random test of two percent of all international arrivals at its airports. | Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

With the next month expected to be crucial for India’s Covid-19 situation, passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore would have to carry a negative RT-PCR report from next week onwards, official sources have said.

The Covid-19 spike in these countries has sent alarm bells ringing in India as well, with states gearing up to prepare for any emergencies and taking stock of health infrastructure.

A PTI report quoted an official saying, “Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend.”

International passengers from these five countries would have to upload their negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal, 72 hours before arriving in India.

According to reports, in the last two days 39 passengers have tested positive on arrival in India and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Health ministry has not shared the travel history of these passengers.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to visit the Delhi airport on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

On Tuesday India added 188 new Covid-19 cases, slightly more than the previous day but the daily positivity rate has remained below one at 0.14 per cent. The weekly positivity rate too is at 0.18 per cent at present. India has 3,468 active cases.

Government hospitals across India conducted a mock-drill to test their preparedness for a surge in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

More than 80 per cent of the global cases are from 10 countries including Japan, South Korea, US, France, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

It is not known yet if the requirement of negative RT-PCR will be extended to other countries as well.

India has started conducting a random test of two percent of all international arrivals at its airports.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU