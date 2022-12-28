JUST IN
Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution

Even as it grappled with new viruses, the human race hit another milestone

Topics
Year End Specials | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

China, Protest, Covid-19

An A4-size blank paper became the symbol of a rare Chinese protest against the Xi Jinping government’s harsh curbs in keeping with its zero-Covid policy. Mass protests, which erupted across the country in late 2022, gathered momentum after at least 10 people were killed in an apartment fire in November in Xinjiang, where many residents were under lockdown. The ‘White Paper Revolution’ also became an expression of lack of freedom of speech. China finally relented and rolled back its Covid policy. The country is now witnessing a Covid surge, with hospitalisations on the rise.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:01 IST

