Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution

An A4-size blank paper became the symbol of a rare Chinese protest against the Xi Jinping government’s harsh curbs in keeping with its zero-Covid policy. Mass protests, which erupted across the country in late 2022, gathered momentum after at least 10 people were killed in an apartment fire in November in Xinjiang, where many residents were under lockdown. The ‘White Paper Revolution’ also became an expression of lack of freedom of speech. China finally relented and rolled back its Covid policy. The country is now witnessing a Covid surge, with hospitalisations on the rise.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 23:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU