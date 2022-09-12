JUST IN
Bengaluru rains: How bad infra took Indian Silicon Valley under the weather
Bengaluru rains: How bad infra took Indian Silicon Valley under the weather
Business Standard

Patients are spending less out-of-pocket on medical bills, shows data

The NHA 2018-19 highlighted that the Centre's expenditure on the National Health Mission was Rs 30,578 crore

Sohini Das & Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

healthcare
Government-financed health insurance expenditure increased by 167 per cent since 2013-14 from Rs 4,757 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 12,680 crore in 2018-19

Out of every Rs 100 spent on health in India, around Rs 48.2 is borne by households directly. This is lower than what it was 15 years ago, but is still significantly higher than the global figure.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:22 IST

