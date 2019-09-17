Patients to fake websites: One year of Ayushman Bharat reviewed in numbers

-
As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or Ayushman Bharat, the flagship health insurance scheme of the Narendra Modi government, completes one year of implementation, the Centre is working to get four more states on board and tweaking the package rates.
The scheme is being used for secondary care more than tertiary care. Under the scheme, health and wellness centres are catering to primary health needs.
The government has trained 16,000 Ayushman Mitras to help beneficiaries at hospitals, while 18,000 hospitals have been empanelled by the authority.
