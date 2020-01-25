Paving the way: Rajasthan student builds road using non-biodegradable waste

Through their words and actions, teenagers are trying to express their ecological concerns for the future. Among the numerous such efforts is an initiative taken by Nidhi Kalal, a Class XII student in Rajasthan.

Kalal has built a 100-feet road from non-biodegradable waste material within her school premises. This trend started brewing in 2015 when the Central government made it mandatory for builders to include plastic waste among other materials while building roads, keeping Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in mind. Around 100,000 kilometres of roads in at least 11 states have been built by using ...