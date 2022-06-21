Peak power demand in India drops 12.5% as monsoon picks up pace

-
ALSO READ
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Monsoon rains 37% below normal in first week of June, shows IMD data
No uptick in monsoon over South India, to enter weak phase: Skymet
IMD raises 2022 monsoon forecast to 103% of LPA on likely La Nina effect
-
With the cooling down of heatwaves as the monsoon spreads across the country, power demand has fallen by 12.5 per cent from the start of this month till Monday.
Peak power demand of the country had touched a record of 210 Gw last week, mostly due to rising temperatures and opening up of the economy.
Compared with the beginning of this month, almost all states have seen a fall in power demand.
Punjab, however, is an exception where the power demand on Monday was 17 per cent higher than on June 1.
This could be due to extensive use of pumps by farmers to water their paddy fields ahead of the sowing season starting on June 15.
Power demand had shot up due to severe heatwaves and temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius in several parts of the country.
Coupled with coal demand supply mismatch, several states also resorted to power cuts to manage the situation.
Though rains have picked up, hydro power is yet to increase its contribution to the power supply basket.
Hydro power supply for the past 20 days is in the range of 450-500 million units per day. Coal-based power continues to be the major supplier.
Meanwhile, the monsoon rains continued to march forward over the central and northern parts of the country and till June 21, and the cumulative all-India deficit was just 2 per cent below normal. In the first 10 days of this month it was over 40 per cent below normal.
The sedate start of the 2022 southwest monsoon had triggered fears about the performance of the rains, which also delayed sowing of kharif crops in several parts of the country.
But with the rains recovering strongly the past few days, sowing of kharif crops is expected to pick up pace.
The pullback in southwest monsoon during the past 10 days has been largely led by East and North-East India, where the cumulative rainfall in the first 21 days of 2022 southwest monsoon has been 43 per cent above normal.
Pre-monsoon showers in the central and northern parts of the country also contributed to narrowing down the overall deficit. (see chart)
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over the plains of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours and could reduce thereafter.
That apart, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next five days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU