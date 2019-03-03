Why people are choosing state-run schools over private ones in UK

In 1997, when Tony Blair took over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, government-run schools in London were at the bottom of the barrel in national assessment. Soon after he took charge, a multi-pronged reform programme was initiated to deliver change in a collaborative way.

UK-based educationist Catherine Stevens worked on the London Challenge, a school improvement programme that took London from being the worst performing region to the top performing one. Today, London is the only capital city in the world that outperforms other cities in the UK. A collaborative series of ...