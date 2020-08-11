People happy with govt's Covid-19 pandemic battle, but retail lags

Despite a faltering economy and subdued business activities, households seem satisfied with the central and state governments’ efforts in handling the Covid-19 crises, findings from a slew of recent surveys show.

The Retailers Business Survey, conducted in July by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), shows the fourth-largest global market is still seeing 63 per cent contraction in offtake, compared to pre-Covid levels. While the extent of losses decreased steadily since April, all major sectors like furnishing, jewellery, watches, apparel, footwear, and personal care were ...