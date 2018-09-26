Petrol, diesel prices unchanged: Check today's rates in Delhi, Mumbai

-
Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday after reaching record levels in the last few days continuously.
As the fuel prices are same as on Tuesday, a litre of petrol continues to cost Rs 90.22 in Mumbai and Rs 82.86 in Delhi. Similarly, diesel continues to be retailed at Rs 74.12 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.69 per litre in Mumbai.
Keeping the people's suffering in mind, the West Bengal government on September 11 reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each last week. Later, the Karnataka government had also declared that the petrol and diesel prices across the state would be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre each, following the reduction in cess on these fuels.
As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.
Petrol
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 25)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|82.86
|82.86
|0
|Mumbai
|90.22
|90.22
|0
Diesel
|City
|New rates (Rs)
|Previous rates (Rs) (on Sep. 25)
|Hike (paise)
|Delhi
|74.12
|74.12
|0
|Mumbai
|78.69
|78.69
|0
With ANI inputs
