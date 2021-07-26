Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

Petrol prices remain unchanged on Monday in major cities in India for the ninth straight day, according to Good Returns website.



In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 101.84 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices are retailing at Rs 107.83. The diesel prices, too, remained unchaged in the capital at Rs 89.87. Mumbai also reported no change in diesel price which currently stands at Rs 97.45.

Currently, the fuel rates are among the highest in cities of Madhya Pradesh. In Balaghat, petrol is at the brink of breaching the Rs 113 mark with prices currently at Rs 112.99. In Bhopal, the prices slipped 29 paise from yesterday to stand at Rs 109.91.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.49 per litre

Here are the in your city today



City Petrol Diesel New Delhi Rs 101. 84 Rs 89.87 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45 Chennai Rs 102.49 Rs 94.39 Gurgaon Rs 99.21 Rs 90.32 Noida Rs 99.02 Rs 90.46 Bangalore Rs 105.25 Rs 95.26 Bhubaneshwar Rs 102.66 Rs 97.95 Chandigarh Rs 97.93 Rs 89.50 Hyderabad Rs 105.83 Rs 97.96 Jaipur Rs 108.35 Rs 99.02 Lucknow Rs 98.92 Rs 90. 26 Patna Rs 104.42 Rs 95.67 Trivandrum Rs 103.96 Rs 96.47

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Reuters reporterd oil prices were little changed on Monday as investors balanced concerns about fuel demand from the spread of variants and floods in China against expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year.

Brent crude futures for September fell 3 cents to $74.07 a barrel by 0153 GMT while US Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.99 a barrel, down 8 cents.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and little change in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.