Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today

and remained unchanged in India's four metro cities on Monday. In Delhi, was steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Good Returns website.

In Mumbai, prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre, and diesel is at Rs 97.45 per litre.

Petrol and are highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Here's the current revised rate of fuel in different cities. Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 107.83 per litre Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 101.84 per litre Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 102.59 per litre Petrol price in Kolkata: 102.08

Petrol has crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and some cities of Bihar and Punjab.

Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures slid $1.41, or 2%, to $69.29 a barrel by 0125 GMT, after having slumped 6% last week, their biggest weekly loss in four months.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.32, or 1.9%, to $66.96 a barrel, after having slumped nearly 7% last week in their steepest weekly decline in nine months.