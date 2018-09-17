Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka as state govt cuts cess

-
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy expresses unhappiness, says swallowing pain of coalition govt
Opposition leaders show unity at Kumaraswamy's swearing-in
Be courageous, running coalition always a problem: Kharge tells Kumaraswamy
Didn't speak about Congress: Kumaraswamy over coalition govt remark
Govt keeping close eye on oil prices: Pradhan on petrol hitting 4-year high
-
Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following a reduction in state cess, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.
"The sales tax levied by the state on petrol and diesel is 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, which has been reduced by 3.25 per cent and 3.27 per cent respectively," the statement added.
"... the fuel price will thus decrease by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy also announced the relief at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km from Bengaluru.
Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corp. The average prices of petrol and diesel across the state are Rs 84.80 and Rs 76.21 per litre respectively.
Bengaluru has lakhs of vehicles, including 4.5-5 million two-wheelers and 2-2.5 million cars and other four-wheelers.
Andhra Pradesh had earlier announced reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. Rajasthan reduced the fuel prices by around Rs 2.50 by cutting Value Added Tax by 4 per cent. West Bengal too had reduced the price by Re 1.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU