Petrol, diesel to be cheaper by Rs 2 in Karnataka as state govt cuts cess

Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across from Tuesday following a reduction in state cess, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

"The sales tax levied by the state on petrol and diesel is 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively, which has been reduced by 3.25 per cent and 3.27 per cent respectively," the statement added.

"... the fuel price will thus decrease by Rs 2 per litre," the CMO tweeted.

H D Kumaraswamy also announced the relief at a public event at Kalaburagi, about 620 km from Bengaluru.

Petrol price in Bengaluru is Rs 84.74 per litre and diesel Rs 76.16 per litre, according to the The average prices of petrol and diesel across the state are Rs 84.80 and Rs 76.21 per litre respectively.

Bengaluru has lakhs of vehicles, including 4.5-5 million two-wheelers and 2-2.5 million cars and other four-wheelers.

had earlier announced reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. reduced the fuel prices by around Rs 2.50 by cutting Value Added Tax by 4 per cent. too had reduced the price by Re 1.