Pharma marketing practices: High-level committee to meet industry on Friday

The high-level committee formed by the Union government to look into the issues of pharma marketing practices is starting its consultations with stakeholders. It will be meeting members of various industry associations on Friday.

Representatives from the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) will meet the committee on Friday.

The central government formed a five-member committee led by V K Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog, to consider a "legally enforceable" mechanism for regulating the marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms. This was done in September.

S Aparna, secretary in department of pharmaceuticals (DoP); Rajesh Bhushan, secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW); Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); and a joint secretary (policy) from the department of personnel (DoP) are the four other members of the 'high level' committee. Paul is its chairperson.

Guidelines for pharmaceutical marketing already exist. The DoP’s Universal Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) for pharmaceutical firms came into effect from January 2015. The memorandum said the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, which comes under the Medical Council Act, 1956 details the relationship between healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies.

The UCPMP is voluntary and there is no legal penalty for violating the code. The is hearing a plea seeking direction to the government to give the UCPMP a statutory basis.