JUST IN
President Murmu to visit Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri on Nov 10
768 start-ups register to participate in railway infrastructure: Govt
GRAP curbs will not impact Noida Airport construction, say officials
SC orders status quo on sowing of GM mustard; next hearing on Nov 10
India has cheapest manufacturing cost globally, bags 31st position: Report
Keeping a close eye: India on attack on Imran Khan at rally in Pakistan
Power secretary pitches for reducing cost of smart meters for affordability
Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality
Can't establish contact with Vijay Mallya, his lawyer tells Supreme Court
Air quality panel orders ban on diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
McKinsey lists 10 steps to decarbonise India while pursuing economic growth
Business Standard

Pharma marketing practices: High-level committee to meet industry on Friday

The UCPMP is voluntary and there is no legal penalty for violating the code

Topics
Pharma marketing code | CBDT | Supreme Court

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharma market, Pharma companies
The Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking direction to the government to give the UCPMP a statutory basis

The high-level committee formed by the Union government to look into the issues of pharma marketing practices is starting its consultations with stakeholders. It will be meeting members of various industry associations on Friday.

Representatives from the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) will meet the committee on Friday.

The central government formed a five-member committee led by V K Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog, to consider a "legally enforceable" mechanism for regulating the marketing practices of pharmaceutical firms. This was done in September.

S Aparna, secretary in department of pharmaceuticals (DoP); Rajesh Bhushan, secretary in the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW); Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); and a joint secretary (policy) from the department of personnel (DoP) are the four other members of the 'high level' committee. Paul is its chairperson.

Guidelines for pharmaceutical marketing already exist. The DoP’s Universal Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) for pharmaceutical firms came into effect from January 2015. The memorandum said the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, which comes under the Medical Council Act, 1956 details the relationship between healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies.

The UCPMP is voluntary and there is no legal penalty for violating the code. The Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking direction to the government to give the UCPMP a statutory basis.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pharma marketing code

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.