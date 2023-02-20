PM interacts with personnel involved in Operation Dost in quake-hit Turkey

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye and lauded their work.
In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Trkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.
A total of three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.
"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Trkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Trkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said.
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:51 IST
