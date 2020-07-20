JUST IN
PM Modi dials CMs, discusses Covid-19 situation amid spike in cases

During the conversation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami apprised the PM that 48,000 Covid-19 tests - a national high - were being done daily

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had telephonic conversations with chief ministers (CMs) of several states and discussed the situation of the Covid-19 cases, sources said.

Sources added that he spoke to CMs of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

During the conversation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami apprised the PM that 48,000 Covid-19 tests — a national high — were being done daily (average), an official release said. The state has crossed 165,000 of cases.

60 mn followers on Twitter

The followers of PM Modi on Twitter have risen to 60 million. Modi uses Twitter extensively to share important information with the people.

Most of his addresses are beamed live on his personal Twitter handle. Modi, who joined Twitter in January 2009, is following 2,354 accounts. In September 2019, he had 60 million followers.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 00:46 IST

