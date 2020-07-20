PM Modi dials CMs, discusses Covid-19 situation amid spike in cases

Prime Minister on Sunday had telephonic conversations with chief ministers (CMs) of several and discussed the situation of the Covid-19 cases, sources said.

Sources added that he spoke to CMs of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and

During the conversation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami apprised the PM that 48,000 Covid-19 tests — a national high — were being done daily (average), an official release said. The state has crossed 165,000 of cases.