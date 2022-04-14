PM Modi extends wishes on Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu

Prime Minister on Thursday greeted people on the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

He also greeted the people on the occasion of Puthandu, Odia New Year, Baisakhi and Bohag Bihu.

Conveying his greetings, he said, "Puthandu greetings to everyone, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. May the coming year be marked with success and happiness. May all your aspirations be fulfilled. May everyone be happy and healthy."

On the occasion of Baisakhi, Modi said, "Baisakhi greetings to everyone. I pray that this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity."

He also greeted people on the occasion of Bohag Bihu saying this special festival showcased the vibrant Assamese culture.