PM Modi extends wishes on Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.
In a tweet, the PM recalled the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and emphasis on peace, compassion, and brotherhood.
Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all.
We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/CyKPtNPKZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022
He also greeted the people on the occasion of Puthandu, Odia New Year, Baisakhi and Bohag Bihu.
Conveying his greetings, he said, "Puthandu greetings to everyone, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. May the coming year be marked with success and happiness. May all your aspirations be fulfilled. May everyone be happy and healthy."
"Greetings on Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the new year be filled with abundance of happiness. May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health," Modi added in a separate tweet.
Happy Odia New Year! May the coming year be filled with joy and good health. pic.twitter.com/vaCfpNwn6G— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022
On the occasion of Baisakhi, Modi said, "Baisakhi greetings to everyone. I pray that this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity."
He also greeted people on the occasion of Bohag Bihu saying this special festival showcased the vibrant Assamese culture.
