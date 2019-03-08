PM Modi lays foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 55,000 crore

Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 32,500 crore in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The projects included foundation-laying of the (RRTS) that would connect Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, inauguration of a new civil terminal building at the Hindon airport, and an extension of the Delhi Metro's Red Line.

“The RRTS is being built for more than Rs 30,000 crore. Once the work is completed on the RRTS, the distance between Delhi and Meerut could be covered in just one hour,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi, while speaking in Kanpur, slammed the Opposition for seeking evidence of the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan, after the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir.

claimed such ‘irresponsible’ statements were only giving fodder to the propaganda of Pakistan against India at international forums.

Speaking in Kanpur, he said the valour of the Indian defence forces had instilled pride among the countrymen. “However, some elements doubt the valour of our army. Their conduct was to demoralise and insult our defence forces,” said, while calling for public opinion if such people be should ashamed of their deeds.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also demanded proof of the airstrikes. She had said people ought to know the details of the operation and the number of casualties. Similar demands have also emerged from the leaders of other major political parties.

Modi maintained such allegations were helping Pakistan and were a deliberate attempt at political vendetta. “These people are giving power to our adversaries and those harbouring terrorists,” he said. He added elections would come and go, but such ‘irresponsible’ statements were uncalled for in the larger interests of the nation.

Modi underlined that internationally Pakistan stood isolated and was under intense pressure to act against terrorists. “Pakistan has been caught red-handed, and is now looking for a face saver,” he said.

The PM asserted his government was fighting a decisive battle against terror, and terrorists were getting desperate, which, he claimed, was manifested in the grenade attack in Jammu on Thursday.

Underlining the need to stay united, Modi condemned the attack on two Kashmiri men in Lucknow on Wednesday, but lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for taking prompt action. He advised all the states to ensure communal unity was not disturbed.

Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. He also laid the foundations of projects to promote religious tourism.

The PM also inaugurated Phase-II of Lucknow Metro, apart from laying the foundations of Metro rail projects in Kanpur and Agra. In all, he laid the foundations of or inaugurated various infra projects, worth more than Rs 23,000 crore.

He also laid the foundations of the expansion of the Panki thermal power project for Rs 5,800 crore. Modi said he was known not only for laying the foundations, but also inaugurating the projects. “This means, when this thermal power project would be ready in another three years, I would inaugurate the project,” he said, exuding confidence of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.