PM Modi proposes 'Einstein Challenge' as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister on Wednesday paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the latter’s memorial at Rajghat in the capital and at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the evening, where the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) felicitated the PM for his “successful” visit to the US.

Addressing BJP workers at the Ahmedabad airport, the PM said India’s image has gained global prominence. He said the world expected India to play a leading role in resolving international problems. He highlighted the importance of US President Donald Trump attending the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.

Modi said during his visit, world leaders paid Gandhi “real tributes” at the United Nations. “Gandhi was with us, is with us, and will be there for future generations,” he said.

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Prime Minister proposed what he called the ‘Einstein challenge’ to ensure Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are remembered by future generations.

Modi described Gandhi as the “best teacher”, “the guiding light” who continues to give courage to millions globally, and uniting those who believe in humanity.

“As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein challenge. We know Albert Einstein's famous words on Gandhi: “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’,” Modi wrote in the op-ed titled 'Why India and the World Need Gandhi'.

“How do we ensure the ideals of Gandhi are remembered by future generations? I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation.” The op-ed ends with a call to the world to work shoulder to shoulder to end hate, violence and suffering.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Gandhi at Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday. Speaking at the BJP’s Sankalp Yatra in Delhi, Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar said India produces 30,000 tonnes of single-use plastic waste every day, of this, 20,000 tonnes are picked up but the remaining 10,000 tonnes stay back for many years in open spaces. “It chokes drains, it's harmful for both humans and animals. The cattle consume it and die. Single-use plastic should be avoided,” he said.

At the launch of a tourism festival in the Capital, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced that single-use plastic will not be allowed on the premises of historical monuments and within 100 metres of them. The government has shelved the plan to outlaw single-use plastic on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, with government sources pointing to its disruptive consequences for the industry.

Earlier in the day, the PM tweeted his homage to Gandhi. “We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet,” Modi tweeted.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. He referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about —wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

BJP President Amit Shah flagged off a four-month exercise in which party leaders across the country will undertake foot marches and address public events to mark his 150th birth anniversary.



Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gandhi had visited an RSS shakha in Delhi during the time of partition, interacted with swayamsevaks (volunteers) and expressed joy over their discipline and the absence of divisive feelings over caste and creed among them.

“Its report was published in the Harijan, dated September 27, 1947. Gandhiji expressed his joy over the discipline of the Sangh swayamsevaks and complete absence of divisive feelings of caste and creed in them,” Bhagwat said in an article posted on the RSS website.

Gandhi had also visited a Sangh camp near Wardha in 1936 and the next day RSS founder Dr Hedgewar met him at his Ashram. The contents of the long question-answer session and discussion are now in public domain, he said.