PM Modi's security breach: Home Ministry seeks Punjab cops' reply

The Union has issued showcause notices to six senior officers, including the Bathinda police chief, over the "major lapses in security" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, officials said here on Friday.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Maluja and the five other officers were responsible for the prime minister's security during his visit to the state on January 5 and they have been asked to reply to the notices, officials said. The inistry is the cadre controlling authority for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

SC asks for travel records to be secured



The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the and Haryana High Court to “secure and preserve” the records pertaining to arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to when there was a “massive security breach”.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also said the inquiry committees set up separately by the state and central governments will “hold their horses” and not proceed with their respective inquiries till January 10 when the matter will be taken up again by the court. The Bench, however, did not dictate it as part of the order, and asked the counsels to convey its feelings to the authorities.

