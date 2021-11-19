PM Modi to address nation at 9am before leaving for UP, says his office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said listing his itinerary but without a comment on what he will speak on.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.

"Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation.