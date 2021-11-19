PM Modi to address nation at 9am before leaving for UP, says his office

-
ALSO READ
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
PM Modi speech highlights: 'Our vaccination campaign has no VIP culture'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said listing his itinerary but without a comment on what he will speak on.
"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.
"Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Modi has used his televised addresses to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, his government’s achievements and on November 8, 2016 he used such a speech to announce demonetisation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU