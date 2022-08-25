PM Modi to initiate event celebrating Suzuki's 40 years in India on Aug 28

Prime Minister on August 28 will inaugurate ceremony commemorating four decades of Suzuki's establishment in India and lay foundation stone of two key projects in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

The two key projects are -- Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur and carmaker's upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The Hansalpur facility will be set-up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for electric vehicles.

According to PMO, the vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda will have the potential to manufacture 1 million passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore.

The inauguration ceremony will be part of the PM Modi's two-day Gujarat trip from August 27 to August 28, the company said in a tweet.





On day one, the PM will attend Khadi Utsav -- a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-- which is being organised at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad and will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat.

He will also be visiting Bhuj district to inaugurate multiple projects, such as Smriti Van Memorial, Kachchh Branch Canal, New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant, Regional Science Centre, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, and Veer Bal Smarak, Bhuj 2 Substation. PM Modi will also lay down the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1500 crore as well, including the Bhuj- Bhimasar Road.