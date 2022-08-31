Indian Navy to get a new ensign: What is changing and why is it important?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, September 2, will unveil a new ensign (flag) of the during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier in .

The new naval ensign (Nishaan) to be launched by PM Modi at Cochin Shipyard Limited will do away "with the colonial past," and will be "befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," the PMO said.

What is the significance of the new naval ensign?

PM Modi will unveil the new naval ensign that will replace the current flag that has Saint George's Cross with the tricolour in the top left corner. The current ensign is a successor to the pre-Independence era ensign of the that had a red George's Cross on a white background and carried the Union Jack of the UK in the canton. While the new ensign will completely remove the nation's colonial past, the design of the same has not been revealed yet.

When were the first changes to the ensign made?

The draws its origin to the colonial period. On October 2, 1934, the naval service was renamed Royal Indian Navy (RIN). With India becoming a Republic on January 26, 1950, the prefix 'Royal' was dropped, and it was rechristened as the Indian Navy.

While the Indian defence forces continued with the UK's colonial flags post Independence, after January 26, 1950, the flags were changed to carry Indianised patterns. In the Indian Navy's ensign, the Union Jack was replaced with the tricolour in the canton, but the St George's Cross was retained.

In 2001, India replaced the George's Cross with the naval crest in the middle of the Navy's ensign, retaining the tricolour on the top left corner. However, the changes made to the ensign were reverted in 2004 after complaints said that the new flag was indistinguishable as the blue of the Navy crest merged with the skies and the sea. While the George's Cross was brought back, India introduced the emblem in the middle of the flag.



In 2014, the Navy's ensign saw a new addition, as the words 'Satyamev Jayate' in Devanagari script were included below the Ashoka emblem.

The Indian naval ensign adopted after January 26, 1950. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian naval ensign adopted in 2001. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian naval ensign adopted in 2004. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Navy's ensign at present. (Wikimedia Commons)

What is St Georgo's Cross?

The Saint George's Red Cross in the Indian Navy's ensign is named after the Christian warrior Saint George, who is believed to have been a crusader during the third crusade. The Cross of Saint George is a red cross on a white background.

The first ensign of the Indian Navy carried the UK flag on a blue background and carried the symbol of the UK's Imperial Legislative Council.