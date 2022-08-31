Indian Navy to get a new ensign: What is changing and why is it important?

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Navy gets second maritime air surveillance squadron
Weapon readiness on Naval Commanders' Conference 2022's agenda
A first, US naval ship Charles Drew arrives in Indian shipyard for repair
INS Vagsheer: Launched with a coconut, a boost to submarine fleet
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, September 2, will unveil a new ensign (flag) of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.
The new naval ensign (Nishaan) to be launched by PM Modi at Cochin Shipyard Limited will do away "with the colonial past," and will be "befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," the PMO said.
What is the significance of the new naval ensign?
PM Modi will unveil the new naval ensign that will replace the current flag that has Saint George's Cross with the tricolour in the top left corner. The current ensign is a successor to the pre-Independence era ensign of the Indian Navy that had a red George's Cross on a white background and carried the Union Jack of the UK in the canton. While the new ensign will completely remove the nation's colonial past, the design of the same has not been revealed yet.
When were the first changes to the ensign made?
The Indian Navy draws its origin to the colonial period. On October 2, 1934, the naval service was renamed Royal Indian Navy (RIN). With India becoming a Republic on January 26, 1950, the prefix 'Royal' was dropped, and it was rechristened as the Indian Navy.
While the Indian defence forces continued with the UK's colonial flags post Independence, after January 26, 1950, the flags were changed to carry Indianised patterns. In the Indian Navy's ensign, the Union Jack was replaced with the tricolour in the canton, but the St George's Cross was retained.
In 2001, India replaced the George's Cross with the naval crest in the middle of the Navy's ensign, retaining the tricolour on the top left corner. However, the changes made to the ensign were reverted in 2004 after complaints said that the new flag was indistinguishable as the blue of the Navy crest merged with the skies and the sea. While the George's Cross was brought back, India introduced the national emblem in the middle of the flag.
In 2014, the Navy's ensign saw a new addition, as the words 'Satyamev Jayate' in Devanagari script were included below the Ashoka emblem.
The Indian naval ensign adopted after January 26, 1950. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian naval ensign adopted in 2001. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian naval ensign adopted in 2004. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian Navy's ensign at present. (Wikimedia Commons)
What is St Georgo's Cross?
The Saint George's Red Cross in the Indian Navy's ensign is named after the Christian warrior Saint George, who is believed to have been a crusader during the third crusade. The Cross of Saint George is a red cross on a white background.
The first ensign of the Indian Navy carried the UK flag on a blue background and carried the symbol of the UK's Imperial Legislative Council.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 11:10 IST