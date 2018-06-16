JUST IN
PM Narendra hosts dinner for key functionaries of BJP and RSS

This gathering of Sangh and BJP is an annual affair, but assumes significance this time as a blueprint for better and effective coordination between the party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for key functionaries of the BJP and the RSS, including party president Amit Shah and the Sangh’s executive head Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, at his official residence, sources said.

Around 60 functionaries of the BJP and the Sangh gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a three-day meeting, where various brainstorming sessions will be held to take stock of the work done across the country, to draft strategy for the future and how to further strengthen coordination among various saffron organisations.

“Prime Minister Modiji has called all of us for a dinner tonight,” a senior functionary who is attending the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

The conclave in Surajkund, which began yesterday, is being attended by all organisational secretaries of the BJP, who are drawn from the Sangh, RSS’ general secretary Joshi and the two joint general secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal.


This gathering of Sangh and BJP is an annual affair, but assumes significance this time as a blueprint for better and effective coordination between the party and its ideological mentor is expected to be drawn, given the upcoming assembly polls Lok Sabha elections next year.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting on Saturday.

The prime minister, a longtime RSS pracharak before he joined active politics, has often hosted Sangh leaders at his residence.
First Published: Sat, June 16 2018. 01:42 IST

