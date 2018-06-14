Development is the only answer to violence, says PM Narendra Modi

JUST IN
India says UN report 'fallacious', violates territorial integrity

Press Trust of India  |  Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) 

Development is the only answer to violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday, in an apparent message to the naxals who have been indulging in a violent campaign in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a rally after launching development projects worth Rs 220 billion in Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls later this year, he said his government is working on creating an “atmosphere of trust”.

“I think development is the only answer to violence and conspiracy of any sort. The trust emanating from development ends violence of any type,” he said.


His comments made here assume significance as Chhattisgarh has been reeling under naxal insurgency and has witnessed large scale violence by the ultras.

The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh where he inaugurated different projects. He visited SAIL’s Bhilai Steel Plant located in Durg district of the state where he dedicated the modernised and expanded plant to the nation.
First Published: Thu, June 14 2018. 22:59 IST

