PM Narendra Modi assures of 'doing best' on Bangla water treaty

Prime Minister on Friday hailed ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s leadership and the contributions of the in Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War as he emphasised that the two friendly neighbours must remain vigilant and united to counter threats like terrorism.

He also assured Bangladesh’s main parliamentary Opposition Jatiya Party of doing his best to ink the long-awaited deal over the Teesta and other common rivers. His comments came during a meeting with the Jatiya Party leaders.

Modi is here on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart

Addressing the main golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s Independence and the birth centenary of its founder here in the presence of his counterpart and President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Modi said that Bangabandhu had a mesmerising personality and was blessed with an unwavering commitment to further human empowerment. No wonder all sections of society were inspired by him.

Modi recalled the role played by the in Bangladesh’s freedom war and said the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers are flowing together and this blood will form such a relationship that will not break down under any type of pressure.

“I salute the brave soldiers of the who stood with the brothers and sisters of in Muktijuddo. Those who gave their blood in Muktijuddo, sacrificed themselves, and played a very big role in realising the dream of independent Bangladesh,” said Modi, who is visiting on his first trip to a foreign country since the Covid-19 outbreak.





He prime minister also noted one of the first protests of his political career was for the freedom of the neighbouring nation. “The freedom struggle of was a significant moment in my journey too... My colleagues and I had done a satyagraha in India... I was in my early twenties. I even had the opportunity to go to jail during this satyagraha for Bangladesh's struggle for freedom."

He further said: “We must remember that we’ve similar opportunities in fields of trade and commerce, but at the same time, we’ve similar threats like terrorism. The ideas and powers behind such types of inhumane acts are still active. We must remain vigilant and united to counter them.”

Modi, who was wearing a ‘Mujib Jacket’ as tribute to Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation, said that Bangabandhu’s leadership and bravery had ensured that no power could enslave Bangladesh. “Bangabandhu was a ray of hope for the people of this land and for us Indians,” he said.

Under his leadership, common people of Bangladesh across the social spectrum came together and became ‘Muktibahini’, Modi said, adding Bangladesh’s Liberation War had support from all corners of India, from all parties, every section of the society. “This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event. I am grateful that Bangladesh has invited India to take part in this function. It is a matter of our pride that we got the opportunity to honour Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with Gandhi Peace Prize,” he said.