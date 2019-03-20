PMLA court allows I-T department to auction Nirav Modi paintings

-
ALSO READ
London court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi: Reports
PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi used bank token devices to transfer funds
PNB decides national anthem will be sung at every Annual General Meeting
Still under water, PNB disappoints Street as credit cost weighs on earnings
Rs 14,300-cr fraud: Centre issues order to sack two PNB executive directors
-
A clash between two law enforcement agencies over the liquidation of fugitive offender Nirav Modi assets has come to a closure. The special court hearing the prevention and money laundering Act ( PMLA) cases has on Wednesday permitted Income-tax department to recover its dues by auctioning the 68 modern Indian art paintings worth Rs 57.72 crore ( book value) which were provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Income-tax department had seized 173 paintings during the search operations on the Mumbai office of Camelot Enterprises Private, an alleged shell company of Modi, who owes Rs 96 crore in taxes. Later, ED had also provisionally attached the paintings.
Upon which, the tax authorities have moved to special court seeking the auction of 68 paintings.
The PMLA court directed the I-T department to recover dues and deposit the proceeds of sale as fixed deposit in State Bank of India (SBI) and the copy of receipt to be submitted to the court.
Subsequently, PMLA court also allowed ED to auction 11 vehicles belonging to Nirav Modi. These vehicle includes high end cars as Rolls Royce, Porche, Mercedes ans Toyota Fortuner.
Besides, court also issued non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi’s wife Ami Modi.
Modi on Tuesday has been arrested by the Scotland Yard Holborn, London and has been produced before Westminister court on Wednesday. The action has been taken under the extradition request sought by the enforcement agency.
So far, ED has attached Rs 1873 crore worth of assets of Nirav Modi in connection with Punjab National Bank Letter of Undertakings ( LoU) fraud.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU