PMLA court allows I-T department to auction Nirav Modi paintings

A clash between two law enforcement agencies over the liquidation of fugitive offender assets has come to a closure. The special court hearing the prevention and money laundering Act ( PMLA) cases has on Wednesday permitted Income-tax department to recover its dues by auctioning the 68 modern Indian art paintings worth Rs 57.72 crore ( book value) which were provisionally attached by the (ED).

The Income-tax department had seized 173 paintings during the search operations on the Mumbai office of Camelot Enterprises Private, an alleged shell company of Modi, who owes Rs 96 crore in taxes. Later, ED had also provisionally attached the paintings.

Upon which, the tax authorities have moved to special court seeking the auction of 68 paintings.

The court directed the I-T department to recover dues and deposit the proceeds of sale as fixed deposit in State Bank of India (SBI) and the copy of receipt to be submitted to the court.

Subsequently, court also allowed ED to auction 11 vehicles belonging to These vehicle includes high end cars as Rolls Royce, Porche, Mercedes ans Toyota Fortuner.

Besides, court also issued non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi’s wife Ami Modi.

Modi on Tuesday has been arrested by the Scotland Yard Holborn, London and has been produced before Westminister court on Wednesday. The action has been taken under the extradition request sought by the enforcement agency.

So far, ED has attached Rs 1873 crore worth of assets of in connection with Punjab Bank Letter of Undertakings ( LoU) fraud.