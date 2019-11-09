Police vs lawyers: Amulya Patnaik finds himself in uncomfortable position

Delhi Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik, finds himself in the uncomfortable — and rare — position of being the target of anger from his own force. Many among the junior officers and subordinates — constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors — who comprise the bulk of the force and are its public face, are questioning Patnaik’s leadership openly.

Thousands of them attended, or supported, a protest outside police headquarters on Tuesday over repeated acts of violence against them by lawyers in two different city courts. They have been ...