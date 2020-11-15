Pollution levels higher in Delhi this Diwali compared to last year: CPCB

-
Pollution levels were higher in Delhi this Diwali as compared to the last year and this could be attributed to high share of stubble burning and unfavorable meteorology during the festival season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
In a special report, the apex pollution watchdog said almost all pollutants reported higher values on Diwali day this year as compared to 2019.
"Diwali was in mid-November this year which has unfavourable meteorological conditions for dispersal of pollutants as compared to 2019 when it was in last week of October," it said.
The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day this year as compared to 19 per cent last year.
"Therefore, it may be inferred that elevated PM2.5 concentrations in 2020 in comparison to previous year had enhanced contribution of stubble burning and the same is also reflected in elevated levels of CO and NO2," it said.
