Pollution norms broken 1048 times in Delhi-NCR, construction a menace: CPCB

A total of 1,048 violations of pollution norms were recorded in Delhi-NCR in February by pollution watchdog in 173 inspections.

According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the highest number of violations was that of construction and demolition activities at 378, followed by garbage burning in the open at 288.

Out of the 1,048 violations, recorded the highest number at 885, the data showed.

In Ghaziabad, 36 violations were recorded in eight field visits. In Gurgaon, 27 violations were recorded in 10 field visits.

In Noida, 66 violations were observed in seven field visits and 34 were recorded in Faridabad in nine field visits, the data showed.

In January, a total of 1,398 violations were recorded in Delhi-NCR in 223 inspections.

battles very high pollution levels in the winter months, from October till February.