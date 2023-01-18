JUST IN
Business Standard

India's fertility rate dips, but the decline is faster in Bangladesh, Nepal

A significant reason is India's higher fertility rates or the number of children born per woman

Topics
population | India | China

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Even as Indiaâ€™s fertility rate declined to 2, it is not only country in sub-continent to experience this fall

India’s fertility rate declined to below the replacement rate, but Nepal’s and Bangladesh’s declined faster between 1990 and 2020.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 21:33 IST

