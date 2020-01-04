Portion of WB's Bardhaman Railway Station collapses, many feared trapped

-
ALSO READ
Why railway station redevelopment projects do not attract private players
CAB protests: Railway station vandalised in Bengal, train driver injured
Adani, GMR in fray to commercially redevelop Chandigarh railway station
After metro, Bounce's scooters to be available at railway stations
Railways launch 9 new trains connecting small towns to major cities
-
A portion of the Bardhaman Railway Station building collapsed on Saturday evening, an Eastern Railway official said.
Work is on to remove the debris and look for people who might be trapped under it, he said.
"The portion of the station building at Bardhaman collapsed at 8.10 pm," the ER spokesman said.
Construction activity was underway at the site where the collapse took place, another official said.
Bardhaman Railway Station, located about 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU