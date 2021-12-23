JUST IN
Business Standard

Post-Covid, highest single-day ticket sales in 2021, show BookMyShow trends

The site recorded the highest number of sales on a single day, with 0.91 million tickets on November 5

Ritwik Sharma 

BookMyShow clocked 2.9 million sales over the four-day Diwali weekend, thanks to the blockbuster movie releases after lockdown restrictions were eased this year, the online ticketing site has said.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the site also recorded the highest number of sales on a single day, with 0.91 million tickets on November 5.

Here are the highlights of the trends released for the period from January 1 to December 10, 2021:

Festive Fuel

  • Diwali weekend saw 35% of total sales from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and NCR.
  • Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR and Vizag contributed to 51% of total sales on Dussehra weekend
  • South India made up 43% of total sales on Pongal/Sankranti weekend
  • During festive season, Sooryavanshi was the most watched movie during weekends with 2.3 out of 3.3 million tickets sold for weekend shows

What’s streaming

  • 22,51,000 hours of content were streamed on BookMyShow Stream since its launch in February
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League sold over 155k streams and rented 18 times by a single user, making it the most rented film of the year
  • Most preferred time: 8-12pm

First Published: Thu, December 23 2021. 23:40 IST

