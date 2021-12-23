Post-Covid, highest single-day ticket sales in 2021, show BookMyShow trends

clocked 2.9 million sales over the four-day Diwali weekend, thanks to the blockbuster movie releases after lockdown restrictions were eased this year, the online ticketing site has said.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the site also recorded the highest number of sales on a single day, with 0.91 million tickets on November 5.

Here are the highlights of the trends released for the period from January 1 to December 10, 2021:

Festive Fuel

Diwali weekend saw 35% of total sales from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and NCR.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR and Vizag contributed to 51% of total sales on Dussehra weekend

South India made up 43% of total sales on Pongal/Sankranti weekend

During festive season, Sooryavanshi was the most watched movie during weekends with 2.3 out of 3.3 million tickets sold for weekend shows

What’s streaming