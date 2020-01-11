Power of words: This initiative helps healing emotional crisis with letters

Meghna Chadha writes how the revival of an almost extinct mode of communication is helping many rediscover self-worth and self-love Many of us would have gone through an emotional crisis at some point.

But imagine not having anyone by your side? No professional help, no friends or family to turn to. Thirty-four-year old Paromita Bardoloi too was going through an emotional crisis when she turned to writing letters to heal herself and then others too and that was the beginning of the initiative “Letter From A Stranger, India”. “The year 2018 came with ...