Power outage in suburban Mumbai prompts complaints on social media

Several places in Mumbai faced power outages after a transmission line tripped on Monday, said news reports on Monday. Outages were reported from in Bandra, Khar and Dharavi areas, prompting residents to complain on social media.

Twitter users tagged Adani Electricity and Tata Power, the utilities that serve the city, in their posts complaining about the outage.





Affected areas of power outage in mumbai:- bandra / khar / Santacruz ) kurla / chuna bhatti. — Abhishek Sharma (@abhishek_sh78) May 9, 2022

India’s weather office has warned of in six states next week, as extreme weather conditions threaten lives and livelihoods across the subcontinent.

are likely in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for four days starting Sunday and in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for three days from Monday, the India Meterological Department said in a statement Saturday. It also said a cyclone will cross near the country’s eastern coast by May 10.

Scorching temperatures have led to a surge in power demand and the country scrambling for coal, the dominant fuel used in electricity generation.