Prashant Kishor's Congress revival plan: Here's what you need to know

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore seems all set to join the Congress party in the next few days.
Kishor met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on April 16 and 18 and presented a roadmap for the Congress party’s revival in the 2024 General Elections and the upcoming state elections.
The Congress is examining Kishore’s 600-slide presentation on strengthening the organization and is yet to confirm his induction into the party.
Kishor has successfully planned the electoral strategies of various parties, including the Trinamool Congress, AAP and DMK in the past and wants to help the Congress in 2024 elections.
He has suggested that Congress should go it alone in the states of Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.
Kishor’s presentation recommends revival of the Parliamentary Board with Sonia Gandhi continuing as the party president and a non-Gandhi as working president.
He set to meet Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul and Priyanka today and details on his role are awaited.
After the recent state election debacle, Congress restarted the negotiations with Kishor.
The party plans to fend challenges from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress and build a national alliance against BJP.
