Preparing to skydive? Here's what it takes to jump off an airplane

Keshav Bansal, the director of Intex Technologies and at 27, the youngest owner of an Indian Premier League team (Gujarat Lions), enjoys nothing more than falling from the sky. He has done it not once, not twice — but 110 times over the last eight years.

Considering that you need to have jumped off an airplane about 30 times to be called a skydiving expert, Bansal easily qualifies as a pro. For those who want to experience the adrenaline rush of free falling and eventually landing in a parachute-driven touch-down, he has some tips. Get ready to get schooled Bansal took ...