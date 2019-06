Prez Kovind outlines Modi govt's priorities in first parliamentary address

In the past five years, the citizens of the country have understood that the government is willing to empower and uplift citizens, the President said. “To empower every person is our goal. This journey is inspired by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” at the Parliament. ‘Prime Minister Farmer Kisan Samman Nidhi’ will be extended to every farmer in the country,” Kovind asserted.

वर्ष 2014 में देश में संरक्षित क्षेत्रों की संख्या 692 थी जो अब बढ़कर 868 हो गई है। वायु प्रदूषण से जुड़ी चुनौतियों को देखते हुए, देश के 102 शहरों में ‘राष्ट्रीय स्वच्छ वायु कार्यक्रम’ शुरू किया गया है — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 20 June 2019

"I congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the biggest election in the world," said the President. There are several MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lok Sabha. Largest number of women MPs have been elected this time, this paints a picture of the new India, said the President.

The government has been committed to the goal of improving lives of all the countrymen from the first day after coming to power. Easing their sufferings, removing misgovernance and providing necessary facilities to the last man of society has been its priority, the President said in his speech.

The President said, in this election more than 610 million people cast their vote and created a new record. The people of India gave a clear mandate, he added.