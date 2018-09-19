President Ram Nath Kovind signs ordinance banning instant triple talaq

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday night signed the ordinance banning the practice of instant triple talaq, a senior functionary said.

The ordinance was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday morning.

The government has said the measure was necessary as the practice of talaq-e-biddat was continuing unabated despite the last year striking it down.



Under the ordinance, giving instant is illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

These amendments were cleared by the Cabinet on August 29.