President Ram Nath Kovind signs ordinance banning instant triple talaq

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves ordinance to make instant triple talaq a criminal act
Triple Talaq Bill won't be passed in Monsoon session over lack of consensus
Facing hurdles in Rajya Sabha, govt adds safeguards in triple talaq bill
After outlawing Triple Talaq, SC eyes polygamy, Nikah Halala; issues notice
PM Modi slams Congress for 'muslim-party' remark; stop lying, it responds
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday night signed the ordinance banning the practice of instant triple talaq, a senior Law Ministry functionary said.
The ordinance was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday morning.
The government has said the measure was necessary as the practice of talaq-e-biddat was continuing unabated despite the Supreme Court last year striking it down.
Under the ordinance, giving instant triple talaq is illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.
These amendments were cleared by the Cabinet on August 29.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU