PM Modi inaugurates Goa's second airport, first commercial flight on Jan 5

Prime Minister on Sunday inaugurated Goa's second airport some 35 km from Panaji, the state capital.

The new facility, near Mopa village in North Goa, has been named after former Defence Minister and Chief Minister, late Manohar Parrikar.

Built by the GMR group, Manohar International Airport has an initial capacity to manage 4.4 million passengers a year. The airport, which will handle its first commercial flight on January 5, will be expanded in the future to handle 33 million passengers a year.

Built on 2,132 acres at a cost of about Rs 2,870 crore, it has 18 check-in counters, and 12 aircraft stands — five with passenger boarding bridges and seven are remote parking bays.

Along with a 3,500 metre-long runway capable of handling large planes like A380, Manohar International Airport also has rapid exit taxiways and six cross taxiways for quicker aircraft movements.

GMR International Airport Limited (GGIAL) had, on November 8, 2016, signed a concession agreement with the state government to build and operate the new airport for 40 years from the appointed date. The contract can be extended by another 20 years.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new airport on November 13, 2016.

The old Goa airport in Dabolim, South Goa, can handle about 8.5 million passengers per annum. It has reached its saturation point on slots and passenger-handling capacity.

"There has been a long-standing demand for a second airport in Goa, as one is just not enough. This project’s (second airport's) planning was done under the Vajpayee government but got dragged after that (government)," Modi said in his post-inauguration speech.

"I am happy that this airport has been named by my former colleague Manohar Parrikar ji. By naming it Manohar International Airport, his name will be on the tongue of people coming to Goa," Modi noted.

"Tourism will get a boost in Goa with Manohar International Airport and the state will become a cargo hub as it has two now," he added.

"Prior 2014, air travel was a luxury in India. Previous governments did not think that the general class of people would also want to travel by air. Those governments were reluctant to invest in airports," Modi noted. Money wasn't spent on developing under them, he added.

"Between 1947 and 2014, India had only 70 . We spread air travel to smaller regions of the country. In the past eight years, about 72 new airports have been developed," he mentioned. As air connectivity is being spread, air travel is coming within the reach of people, he added.

As a nation’s power increases, the world gets interested and wants to learn more about that country, he said.

"It is very important that ease of travel is ensured in India. During the past eight years, India has made huge efforts to increase its tourism profile by easing visa processes, granting more visas on arrival, boosting digital connectivity, etc," the PM said.

Everyone earns from tourism and the double engine government (BJP-run central as well as the state government) is pushing tourism in Goa, he noted. "Goans do not have to be told the importance of tourism," he said.

In his speech, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the old Goa airport at Dabolim has been facing slot and capacity constraints and these problems will be completely resolved with the inauguration of the new one near Mopa village.

Scindia said an investment of Rs 95,000 crore will be made to increase the number of airports in India from 145 to 210 and to increase the number of commercial aircraft fleet in the country from 700 to 1,200.

He said that in previous airports, there used to be development of barely one airport a year.

However, in this year itself, under the Modi government, Deogarh airport, Bengaluru’s second terminal, Hollongi airport and now new Goa airport are being inaugurated in 2022 itself, Scindia added.