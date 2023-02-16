Prez Murmu inaugurates International Engineering and Technology Fair 2023

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the International Engineering and Technology Fair (IETF) 2023 in New Delhi. The event is being held from February 16-18 at Pragati Maidan.

Addressing the International Engineering and Technology Fair organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), she said this event is not only a celebration of India’s growth story in the engineering and manufacturing sectors but also a testimony to the nation’s collaboration with the best in the world in advanced technologies.

"As India has come a long way since the first IETF, the engineering industry has achieved new heights, and plays a critical role in driving growth, creating jobs, and boosting exports. Rapid digitisation of the economy and its acceptance at the social level has unleashed a new potential which has created new pathways for high growth," said the President.

"India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing experience, high-quality talent and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments," said Murmu.

She further said there are many critical areas where international collaboration in engineering and technology will bring about changes to make the world a prosperous and safer place for posterity.

"India has significant potential to engage with the international markets. Our commitment to clean energy has been driving our green growth. India has been marching ahead steadfastly to attain the net zero emission target in 2070," added Murmu.

Noting that IETF-2023 covers 11 areas of emerging technologies that would have a profound impact on our economy and society, Murmu said that there is no doubt that technology is going to change the way we live. We should strive to use technology for social change. According to her, any technology that confines itself to a section of people would gradually wither away.

She said the wide acceptance of the world’s biggest digitisation drive in India is a prime example of the society readily embracing technologies that bring about positive changes in people’s lives.

She noted that there is a determined attempt in IETF-2023 to showcase feats of engineering and technologies that promote harmony between nature and science. She said that human ingenuity should be put to its best use when it is oriented to nourish nature. And, if the knowledge of science is combined with the pursuit of spirituality, it can do miracles.