Pride Day: Google celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ community with a doodle

Google on Tuesday honoured the 50 long years of Pride with an interactive video, visualising 50 years of parades.

The Doodle illustrates five decades of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) history starting from 1969 till 2019.

Doodler Nate Swinehart said, 'The is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City, to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community.'

Google Doodle took to Twitter to share the five decades of and its history

When is the LGBTQ Pride Month celebrated?

Every year, the LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated in June, to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which took place in New York in late June of 1969. For years on, pride parades and events are held in the month of June to show respect to the and the impact it has in the world.

This is often cited as the beginning of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.