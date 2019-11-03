JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Two parliamentary panels to take up WhatsApp snooping case
Business Standard

Principal secretary to PM, cabinet secy to hold meeting on Delhi pollution

Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi air pollution
An aerial view of New Delhi Railway station shrouded in heavy haze, in New Delhi, Monday, October 28, 2019. Photo: PTI

The principal secretary to the prime minister and the cabinet secretary will hold a high-level meeting Sunday evening to discuss the issue of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

Besides Delhi officials, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Punjab and Haryana governments via video-conference, they said.

P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold the meeting.

Pollution levels in Delhi and satellite towns shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering the 'severe plus' category at several places.

Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.

Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog.

First Published: Sun, November 03 2019. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU