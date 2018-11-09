Prithvi@40: The enduring legacy of one of Mumbai's best-known theatres

Kunal Kapoor stares quizzically when you ask him about the business of running Prithvi Theatre, a 40-year-old institution that has become an iconic subset of Mumbai’s cultural legacy and the country’s theatrical heritage. “There is no business. Period.

No question of a business model or any such thing,” says Kapoor who runs the show at Prithvi, a theatre that his parents, Shashi and Jennifer Kapoor, set up in the 1970s. For the former adman and member of a large film family that spans several generations, the theatre is a labour of love, one his grandfather ...