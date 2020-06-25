JUST IN
Covid-19: IIT-Bombay scraps face-to-face lectures, goes online next sem
Business Standard

Private firms can build own rockets as govt opens up sector: Isro chief

Govt approves formation of a new organisation, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), seeking to open up space infrastructure to the private sector

ISRO | space | Indian Space Research Organisation

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Isro chief K Sivan
Isro chief K Sivan said IN-SPACe will act as a national nodal agency for hand-holding and promoting private sector in space endeavors

Private companies can build their own rockets or satellites after the government opened up space research for commercial use, said Isro Chairman K Sivan on Thursday.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of a new organisation, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), seeking to open up space infrastructure to the private sector. According to a government announcement, the reform will allow state-owned Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation) to take on more research and development roles.

"IN-SPACe will act as a national nodal agency for hand-holding and promoting private sector in space endeavors," said Sivan in Chennai.

Allowing private companies in advanced space technology will allow Isro to focus on important missions like the human space programme, he said.

Government has decided to implement reformed measures to leverage the achievement of ISRO by opening the space sector for private enterprises.

"If the space sector is opened (for private enterprises), the potential of the entire country can be utilised to scale up benefits from space technology. It'll not only result in accelerated growth of the sector but also enable Indian industry to be an important player in the global space economy," he said.

Space offers opportunity for large-scale employment and India becoming a global technology powerhouse, said Sivan.

IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field for private sector companies to use Indian space infrastructure, said union minister minister of state Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. “It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities,” he said.

“IN-SPACe will ensure a level playing field for private companies, and a friendly, fair, rigorous, and speedy regulatory environment, spur investment, and innovation. NSIL, will drive demand for space products and services, to ensure optimum utilization of space assets,” said K VijayRaghavan, principal scientific advisor to the government of India, on Twitter after.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 12:22 IST

