Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a dose of Covid vaccine in the second phase of India's vaccine programme that will target those above the age of 60 and also those above 45 years with comorbidities starting from March 1.

“States have been explained that the private hospitals functioning as covid vaccination centres can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs. 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism,” a health ministry statement said.

Around 10,000 private hospitals enlisted under Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, more than 600 hospitals enlisted under Central Government Health Scheme and other private hospitals enlisted under state governments' health insurance schemes can participate as Covid Vaccination Centers. At government hospitals, vaccination will be for free.

Private facilities will be mapped with the nearest cold chain points to ensure a seamless flow of vaccines.

The details of the exercise were shared by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today with state health secretaries and state mission directors of the National Health Mission.

The officials discussed how private hospitals will be provided usernames and passwords to facilitate the effective use of Co-Win 2.0, the upgraded version of the Centre's digital platform to manage the vaccination programme.

States were also told about a simplified system for certifying people with preexisting conditions from a list of 20 comorbidities within the 45-59 years age group.

A one-page certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner will have to be uploaded on Co-Win by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried while visiting the vaccination centre.

The government will allow signing up for shots in advance, on the spot and also in large cohorts for groups through Co-Win.

Beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading Co-Win and also through other platforms such as Aarogya Setu. The system will then show a list of government and private hospitals serving as Covid vaccination centres along with the date and time of the available schedules. Users will be able to book a time and place of their choice to get the jab.

If a person is not available to register in advance, they can simply walk into the vaccination centre and get registered on-site as well. The government has also asked states to use women self-help groups, ASHA workers, Panchayati Raj representatives, to mobilise large cohorts of target groups who are eligible for vaccination. Specific dates for the vaccination will be decided for these potential beneficiaries who will be registered as a group on the Co-Win.

All beneficiaries will receive a QR Code after the first dose of vaccination along with a provisional certificate and a final one after the second dose.