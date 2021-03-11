Private hospitals mindful of wasting Covid vaccine doses

With the pace of picking up in the ongoing senior citizen phase, hospitals and civic bodies feel not only more sites need to be authorised, but also sites could be de-linked from advanced medical facilities.

Mumbai’s civic body, for example, plans to take to the doorstep – at local clubs, NGOs, etc- as it sets an ambitious target of covering 3 mn people in the next 30 days. At the moment, vaccination centres need to have trained personnel who can identify and take action in case of an anaphylactic shock (allergic reaction).

Maharashtra has already given over 2 mn doses, and Mumbai is averaging around 42,000 shots every day.

While hospitals appreciate the move to allow 24X7 Covid19 vaccinations many of them don’t expect people to show up in the middle of the night for a shot. “It is not an emergency procedure,” one private hospital owner said.

Hospitals feel that the government needs to authorise more sites and utilise existing capacities better. “A large chunk of government capacity for Covid vaccination is not being utilised. Private hospitals are using much more of their vaccination slots,” said Shuchin Bajaj, founder director, Ujala Cygnus group of hospitals.

Doctors on field are witnessing much larger queues outside bigger hospitals while several small ones are barely using half of their capacity.

“If people can go across widespread sites and stop thronging big hospitals then capacity utilisation will improve,” Bajaj added.

Hinduja Hospital, a leading Mumbai-based private hospital, said it has not wasted a single dose so far. “We are administering doses in multiples of ten (a Covishield pack has 10 doses) in order to ensure there is no wastage. If there are three people remaining in the queue on a day towards the end of the session, we ask them to come back the next day,” said Joy Chakraborty, COO of Hinduja Hospitals.

Similarly, a south Indian hospital chain said that instead of wasting the doses, they are giving a second shot to their healthcare workers whoever has completed a month after the first shot.

“We are maintaining a record of all doses that we have given, so that there is no scope for any informal vaccination. Every walk in person is first registered on Co-Win and then given a shot,” said the managing director of the chain.

However, as authorities attempt to speed up vaccinations, there have been concerns around informal vaccinations happening, as pointed out by none other than the chief of the Health Authority (NHA) R S Sharma.

Private hospitals, which have so far have over 28 percent share of vaccinations, are thus being cautious to ensure every dose they have been allotted is accounted for.

On recent complaints that private hospitals are misusing the Co-WIN platform, one of the hospitals said that it was not a tenable allegation for most private hospitals though it may be true for some really busy vaccination site. “Indians are notorious for VIP culture. It happens in everything and it can happen in vaccines also. Senior officers, rich persons can come and ask for out-of-turn vaccination," the hospital said.

Hospitals are also waiting for upgrades of the Co-WIN software that would allow beneficiaries to book specific time slots, which could help reduce crowds at the sites and better management of the inoculation drive.