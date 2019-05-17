Private sector is the backbone of the country, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi says his party tries to protect the interest of all stakeholders, and that he is not anti-business. On the last day of the Lok Sabha campaign, he tells Archis Mohan if his party comes to power, the middle class will not be additionally taxed to fund the NYAY scheme.

Edited excerpts: You've changed in the last five years, particularly after Uttar Pradesh, but more especially after Gujarat. One sees a more battle hardy Rahul Gandhi, who is willing to give it a fight. Did something change in these years? Did you find yourself in a corner? Well, ...