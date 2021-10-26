Private sector looks for ways to liquidate excess vaccine stock

A leading South India-based corporate hospital chain said that they have around 400,000 unused Covid-19 vaccine doses that can be used no later than next March. Going by their daily rate of vaccination, the hospital chain is confident of liquidating the stock.

Others have opened talks with the vaccine makers to ensure some unused stock nearing expiry dates is taken back and redistributed in areas that have demand. “Some hospitals have opened talks with companies to take the stock back and give it to areas where they see demand. There is no point in wasting the doses,” said ...