Supreme Court takes 1st case on federal law that shields internet firms
Business Standard

Private sector will propel country to a different level: Sajjan Jindal

Says public sector has failed worldwide and that he strongly advocates that govt should not do business

Topics
private sector | India | growth

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Sajjan Jindal
Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW group

It is the private sector that will propel the country to a different level as it grows at breakneck speed, Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW group, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the JSW School of Public Policy’s (JSW SPP) building, a multi-facility centre at IIM Ahmedabad new campus, Jindal said that the public sector had failed worldwide and that he has stringly advocated that the government should not do business.

“Ultimately, it’s the private sector--the publicly listed companies--that will take the country to a different level,” Jindal said, pointing out that the government’s role, the bureaucracy’s role and the role of the administrator was to govern and regulate the system.

He said that as a $10 trillion economy becomes a viable goalpost for India in the next 7-10 years, a modern thought process was required. “We need a thought process that is not driven by socialism, which believes only the public sector can deliver in the country.”

The JSW SPP endeavours to play a crucial role in driving economic and societal development in the country. The school aims to become the platform for hosting the best minds on various aspects of public policy.

There is a crucial need to promote public policy education in India, Jindal said, to have a cadre of skilled public policy professionals who can design, implement, and evaluate policies that are effective, efficient, and equitable.

“The JSW School for Public Policy at IIM Ahmedabad campus has been established to meet this need. Our aim is to create a world-class institution that will foster a new generation of public policy professionals who are knowledgeable, skilled, and ethical,” he said.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 19:17 IST

