Private sector will propel country to a different level: Sajjan Jindal

-
ALSO READ
JSW sets ambitious goals for e-commerce business, eyes $20-bn GMV by FY32
JSW Cement to invest over Rs 3,200 crore in new plants in MP and UP
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
JSW Steel signs agreement with German group for carbon reduction projects
-
It is the private sector that will propel the country to a different level as it grows at breakneck speed, Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW group, said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the inauguration of the JSW School of Public Policy’s (JSW SPP) building, a multi-facility centre at IIM Ahmedabad new campus, Jindal said that the public sector had failed worldwide and that he has stringly advocated that the government should not do business.
“Ultimately, it’s the private sector--the publicly listed companies--that will take the country to a different level,” Jindal said, pointing out that the government’s role, the bureaucracy’s role and the role of the administrator was to govern and regulate the system.
He said that as a $10 trillion economy becomes a viable goalpost for India in the next 7-10 years, a modern thought process was required. “We need a thought process that is not driven by socialism, which believes only the public sector can deliver in the country.”
The JSW SPP endeavours to play a crucial role in driving economic and societal development in the country. The school aims to become the platform for hosting the best minds on various aspects of public policy.
There is a crucial need to promote public policy education in India, Jindal said, to have a cadre of skilled public policy professionals who can design, implement, and evaluate policies that are effective, efficient, and equitable.
“The JSW School for Public Policy at IIM Ahmedabad campus has been established to meet this need. Our aim is to create a world-class institution that will foster a new generation of public policy professionals who are knowledgeable, skilled, and ethical,” he said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 19:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU