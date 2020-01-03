Protest against Pakistan's atrocities on minorities: Modi to CAA protesters

Lambasting Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the protests were against the Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years.

“Those who are protesting against the Parliament of India, I want to tell them that the need was to expose Pakistan's deeds on the world stage. If you want to protest, protest and raise voice against Pakistan's deeds for the last 70 years, you should have that guts,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at Siddaganga Math, he said, “If you want to shout slogans, shout against the way in which atrocities are happening against minorities there; if you want to hold rallies, hold it in favour of Dalits and downtrodden who have come from Pakistan (to India). If you want to do dharna, do it against Pakistans deeds.”



There is change in India's policy against terrorism, Modi said, by abrogating Article 370, effort has been made to remove fear of terror and uncertainty from the life of people there and a new beginning of development has been ushered in both in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He also said the road has been cleared for the construction of a grand Ram mandir at Lord Ram’s birth place with peace and cooperation of everyone.